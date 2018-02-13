SLOCAN VALLEY SEED EXCHANGE: Sunday, Mar.

SLOCAN VALLEY SEED EXCHANGE: Sunday, Mar. 4, 11am-2pm, Crescent Valley Hall. Vendor Tables $10. Table reservations must be made by Feb. 23! For info or for reservations, please call Slocan Valley Recreation, 250-226-0008.

