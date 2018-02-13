SIGN UP TODAY TO WALK FOR CASTLEGAR'S first Coldest Nig

SIGN UP TODAY TO WALK FOR CASTLEGAR'S first Coldest Night of the Year Fundraiser! On Saturday, Feb. 24 thousands of people in 122 cities across Canada will walk to raise funds for charities in their communities to support hurting, hungry and homeless people. This year Castlegar has joined The Coldest Night of the Year. Funds raised in this walk-a-thon will support people in the community accessing the Castlegar Youth Action Network and Homelessness Partnering Strategy Programs at Castlegar and District Community Services Society. Join us today! Simply go online to www.cnoy.org/castlegar to register a team of walkers or to walk, volunteer or donate today. All the info you need is on the site. Questions or want more information call Zoe Mackay, Event Director, 250-551-3897 or Email: youth@cdcss.ca