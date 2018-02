DRUMMING CIRCLE AT HARROP HALL PARENT AND CHILD TIME! Join Liam Fitzpatrick from COINS (Circle of Indigenous Nations) as he leads a drumming circle at Parent and Child Time, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 10-12pm. More info: jpoetsch@cbal.org, 250-229-2167. A Kootenay Lake Family Network and Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy program. Like us on Facebook: Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy Kaslo/Balfour.