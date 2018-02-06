Classified Ads

February 6, 2018 - 3:47pm

WE'RE BACK! THE ROSEWOOD WILL REOPEN Friday, Feb. 9. Enjoy great brunch specials on the weekends and join us for Valentine's Day for exceptional specials and service in a gorgeous atmosphere! Top of Front Street, Kaslo. 250-353-7673.

