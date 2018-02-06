Classified Ads

Carol-Ann Leidloff, Principal – Trafalgar Middle School.
The first Kaslo Arena (foreground) was torn down in 1937. Photo: Koot
In November of 2018, voters in BC will be asked if they want a new electoral syste
In what the president of Kaslo Search and Rescue described as the busiest year yet
Come for a ride on the longest off-pavement route in the world – the 2700 mile-lon
WE'RE BACK! THE ROSEWOOD WILL REOPEN Friday, Feb. 9. Enjoy great brunch specials on the weekends and join us for Valentine's Day for exceptional specials and service in a gorgeous atmosphere! Top of Front Street, Kaslo. 250-353-7673.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!