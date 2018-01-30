ALEJANDRO ZIEGLER TANGO QUARTET RETURNS TO THE KOOTENAY

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of dance as Turning Pointe Dance presents, ‘Sneak P
Luna Festival: Nocturnal Art and Wonder 2017, Revelstoke.
This is a chance to hear firsthand, real stories from real people and connect with
From counting bird species to increasing composting, 32 projects from around the C
Photo: Thomas Nowaczynski
ALEJANDRO ZIEGLER TANGO QUARTET RETURNS TO THE KOOTENAYS: Feb. 5, 2pm, Selkirk Music School Workshop; Feb. 5, 8pm, Kaslo St. Andrew's Church; Feb. 6, 8pm, Silverton Memorial Hall; Feb. 7, 8pm, Shambhala Performance Hall. Each venue has concert seating & dance floor. Advance tickets at usual local outlets. zieglertango.com franwallis@redmtn.ca Info, 250-358-2448.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!