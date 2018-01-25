Classified Ads

THE KASLO HOUSING SOCIETY NEEDS YOUR SUPPORT! KHS is preparing an Expression of Interest for funding the construction of a community-oriented apartment-style housing development in Kaslo. This project will provide affordable rentals to community members in need. It is essential that we demonstrate community support. A $5 membership is all it takes to show that you stand with KHS and the work we are doing. So, if you think the Kaslo community needs more affordable rentals, please consider updating your annual KHS membership for 2018, or becoming a first-time member. You can sign up at the BlueBelle on Saturday, Jan, 27, 1-3pm. Please stop by! Memberships can also be obtained at any time from a KHS board member: Erika Bird, Debra Barrett, Tara Lynn Clapp, Marie-Ange Fournier-Beck, Cloé Bayeur-Holland, and Donna Cormie. www.kaslohousingsociety.org