GAME ON! PRO-D DAY EVENT AT THE KASLO LIBRARY: Free program for ages 12+. Snacks provided. Friday, Feb. 9, 2-4pm; Mar. 2, 7-9pm; Apr. 6, 7-9pm. Bring your friends. Bring your favourite game, or use one of ours. Brought to you by the Kaslo & District Public Library in partnership with North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society, and Kaslo & Up the Lake Youth Network. We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of Columbia Basin Trust.