BUILD WITH LEGO!

Return to: 

Post date: 

January 23, 2018 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 353-7628

BUILD WITH LEGO! This year's theme, 'THINGS THAT MOVE!' Open to all ages! Saturday, Feb. 24. Call Kaslo Ace, 250-353-7628 for details.

Regular