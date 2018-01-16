CURLING ROCKS IN KASLO! Kaslo Open Bonspiel, Jan.

Return to: 

Post date: 

January 16, 2018 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 353-1518
kaslocurling@gmail.com

CURLING ROCKS IN KASLO! Kaslo Open Bonspiel, Jan. 26-28 at the Kaslo Curling Club. Email kaslocurling@gmail.com or call Al, 250-353-1518 to register. Spectators welcome! www.kaslocurling.com

Regular