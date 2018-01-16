ALEJANDRO ZIEGLER TANGO QUARTET RETURNS TO THE KOOTENAY

Return to: 

Post date: 

January 16, 2018 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 358-2448
http://zieglertango.com

ALEJANDRO ZIEGLER TANGO QUARTET RETURNS TO THE KOOTENAYS: Feb. 5, 2pm, Selkirk Music School Workshop; Feb. 5, 8pm, Kaslo St. Andrew's Church; Feb. 6, 8pm, Silverton Memorial Hall; Feb. 7, 8pm, Shambhala Performance Hall. Each venue has concert seating & dance floor. Advance tickets at usual local outlets. zieglertango.com franwallis@redmtn.ca Info, 250-358-2448.

Regular