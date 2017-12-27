Classified Ads

December 27, 2017 - 2:49pm

NORTH KOOTENAY LAKE FAMILY-JAMBOREE Monthly event! The first Saturday of every month at the Meadow Creek Hall. Free family-social from 2pm-5pm. Organic 3-course dinner until 7:30pm, $10/plate. DJs Old Ben, Woodland and Neuronic Nev from 8pm-12am, $10/ticket. nklfamjam@gmail.com

