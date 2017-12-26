The Pennywise office will be closed Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 – Monday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Season's Greetings!
Pennywise will be closed for holidays from Dec. 21 until January 7, 2018 – reopening on Monday, Jan. 8. Our first issue of 2018 will be published on January 16.
CLASSIFIED ADS can be submitted online 24/7 at www.pennywiseads.com/submit
Be sure to choose the LIVELOAD option as we will be loading these ads on our website the following dates: Dec. 21, 28, 29, Jan. 3, 4, 5.
Thank you for choosing Pennywise for your advertising...we look forward to serving all your advertising needs in the New Year!
UPCOMING SHOWS IN NELSON: Dec. 26, Boxing Day w/Frase & Erica Dee; Jan. 12, Heavy Airship (Zeppelin tribute); Jan. 26, Carmanah w/guests; Jan. 30, Cash'd Out (Johnny Cash Tribute); Feb. 2, Jenn Grant w/Slow Leaves; Feb. 9, Red Eyed Soul, Devil's You Don't & Dirt Floor; Feb. 10 HUMANS w/guests; Feb. 21, Josh Ritter & Band w/Leeroy Stagger - and much more! Full calendar and info at www.ontheroadmanagement.com