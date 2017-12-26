NORTH KOOTENAY LAKE ARTISTS: Show your work at the annu

December 26, 2017 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 353-2862

NORTH KOOTENAY LAKE ARTISTS: Show your work at the annual Salon of the Arts, Friday, Jan. 5. Presented by HANK, (Heritage, Arts, North Kootenay). Drop off 10am-noon, Wednesday, Jan. 3 at the Langham. One piece per artist. 250-353-2862.

