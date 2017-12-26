The Pennywise office will be closed Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 – Monday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Season's Greetings!
Pennywise will be closed for holidays from Dec. 21 until January 7, 2018 – reopening on Monday, Jan. 8. Our first issue of 2018 will be published on January 16.
CLASSIFIED ADS can be submitted online 24/7 at www.pennywiseads.com/submit
Be sure to choose the LIVELOAD option as we will be loading these ads on our website the following dates: Dec. 21, 28, 29, Jan. 3, 4, 5.
Thank you for choosing Pennywise for your advertising...we look forward to serving all your advertising needs in the New Year!
LANGHAM'S ANNUAL POLAR BEAR PLUNGE JANUARY 1, 2018! Nothing like starting off the New Year with a brisk, refreshing dip in Kaslo Bay! Plunge at Noon sharp. Hot dogs, hot chocolate, hot fire, good cheer, and fun for the whole family! Support this major fundraiser for The Langham. Bring your pledge sheets or come with a donation. Pledge sheets available through Dec. at Sunnyside, Willow and the Langham, 250-353-2661.