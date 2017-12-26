LANGHAM'S ANNUAL POLAR BEAR PLUNGE JANUARY 1, 2018!

Status message

Christmas

Season's Greetings! Pennywise will be closed for holidays from Dec. 21 until January 7, 2018 – reopening on Monday, Jan. 8. Our first issue of 2018 will be published on January 16. CLASSIFIED ADS can be submitted online 24/7 at www.pennywiseads.com/submit Be sure to choose the LIVELOAD option as we will be loading these ads on our website the following dates: Dec. 21, 28, 29, Jan. 3, 4, 5. Thank you for choosing Pennywise for your advertising...we look forward to serving all your advertising needs in the New Year!