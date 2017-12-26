HANK presents SALON OF THE ARTS 2018: Art Show opening

December 26, 2017 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 353-2862

HANK presents SALON OF THE ARTS 2018: Art Show opening at 7pm, Friday, Jan. 5. Annual fundraising Auction & Performance night Friday, Jan. 26. To submit artwork call Philip Pedini, 250-353-2862. For contributions to the auction or to offer a performance call David Stewart, 250-353-7600.

