The Pennywise office will be closed Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 – Monday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Season's Greetings!
Pennywise will be closed for holidays from Dec. 21 until January 7, 2018 – reopening on Monday, Jan. 8. Our first issue of 2018 will be published on January 16.
CLASSIFIED ADS can be submitted online 24/7 at www.pennywiseads.com/submit
Be sure to choose the LIVELOAD option as we will be loading these ads on our website the following dates: Dec. 21, 28, 29, Jan. 3, 4, 5.
Thank you for choosing Pennywise for your advertising...we look forward to serving all your advertising needs in the New Year!
HANK presents SALON OF THE ARTS 2018: Art Show opening
HANK presents SALON OF THE ARTS 2018: Art Show opening at 7pm, Friday, Jan. 5. Annual fundraising Auction & Performance night Friday, Jan. 26. To submit artwork call Philip Pedini, 250-353-2862. For contributions to the auction or to offer a performance call David Stewart, 250-353-7600.