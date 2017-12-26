FLIKS presents THE DIVINE ORDER, drama set in quaint Sw

December 26, 2017 - 5:30am

FLIKS presents THE DIVINE ORDER, drama set in quaint Swiss mountain village in 1970, about brave & feisty women fighting for the right to vote in Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 12, 7pm, at the Langham. Doors open 6:30pm. (Note new, earlier time!) Tickets $10 at door. Plentiful refreshments available.

