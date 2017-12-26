CREATING YOUR OWN NATURAL SKIN CARE PRODUCTS.

December 26, 2017

+1 (250) 353-2942
info@kaslo.bclibrary.ca

CREATING YOUR OWN NATURAL SKIN CARE PRODUCTS. FREE program for ages 12+. Tuesdays, Jan. 23-Feb. 6, 3:30-5pm. Please preregister at 250-353-2942 or info@kaslo.bclibrary.ca. Limited space available. Brought to you by the Kaslo & District Public Library in partnership with North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society and Kaslo & Up the Lake Youth Network. We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of Columbia Basin Trust.

