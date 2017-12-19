NEW YEAR'S EVE DANCE: Slocan Valley Legion Hall, 502 Ha

NEW YEAR'S EVE DANCE: Slocan Valley Legion Hall, 502 Harold St, Slocan, Dec. 31 starting at 9pm. Tickets $15/ea (members $10/ea). Tickets at Mountain Valley Station in Slocan or phone 250-355-2245 or 250-355-2672 to reserve. Music by DJ Extraordinaire, Lisa Stomp! The Legion welcomes members & guests.

