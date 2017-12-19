The Pennywise office will be closed Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 – Monday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Season's Greetings!
Pennywise will be closed for holidays from Dec. 21 until January 7, 2018 – reopening on Monday, Jan. 8. Our first issue of 2018 will be published on January 16.
CLASSIFIED ADS can be submitted online 24/7 at www.pennywiseads.com/submit
Be sure to choose the LIVELOAD option as we will be loading these ads on our website the following dates: Dec. 21, 28, 29, Jan. 3, 4, 5.
Thank you for choosing Pennywise for your advertising...we look forward to serving all your advertising needs in the New Year!
NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION at the Royal Canadian Legion, Nelson! Come out and dance to the great tunes of That Girl and Earl. Appies and champagne at midnight. Tickets are $20. Everyone welcome!