LANGHAM'S ANNUAL POLAR BEAR PLUNGE JANUARY 1, 2018!

Return to: 

Post date: 

December 19, 2017 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 353-2661

LANGHAM'S ANNUAL POLAR BEAR PLUNGE JANUARY 1, 2018! Nothing like starting off the New Year with a brisk, refreshing dip in Kaslo Bay! Plunge at Noon sharp. Hot dogs, hot chocolate, hot fire, good cheer, and fun for the whole family! Support this major fundraiser for The Langham. Bring your pledge sheets or come with a donation. Pledge sheets available through Dec. at Sunnyside, Willow and the Langham, 250-353-2661.

Regular