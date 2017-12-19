FREE ANNUAL SOLSTICE/PEACE MEDITATION, DEC.

December 19, 2017

250-366-4402

FREE ANNUAL SOLSTICE/PEACE MEDITATION, DEC. 21: This free event focusing on Peace, is hosted by the Johnson's Landing Retreat Centre. The intent is to promote Peace within ourselves, our society and our planet. Free overnight accommodations provided. Everyone is invited. Call 250-366-4402 for details.

