December 19, 2017 - 5:30am

A CONCERT NOT TO MISS! Natasha Hall, Violin, Yoomi Kim, Piano, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 7:30pm, St. Andrew's United Church, 500 4th St, Kaslo, $20; Seniors/Students $15, at Sunnyside Naturals and at door.

