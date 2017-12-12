LIKE THE DICKENS, a dramatic reading of the Christmas C

December 12, 2017 - 5:30am
LIKE THE DICKENS, a dramatic reading of the Christmas Carol, Sunday, Dec. 17, 7pm, Nelson United Church. Admission by donation for the Nelson Food Cupboard, http://foodcupboard.org/like-the-dickens-christmas-show/

