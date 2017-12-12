Liz Cohoe of Lillie & Cohoe and Andrew da Silva of Raw Magic Choco
As an antidote to Christmas stress and our winter weather, the Kootenay Gallery is
Photo credit: Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism - Mark Clinton.
Times Square, New York City.
Taghum Hall’s Country Christmas is a child focused winter celebration featuring th
COFFEE TIME!! Every Tuesday, 10am-12pm at the Slocan Park Hall starting Jan. 9. Nelson Library Outreach will attend every 3rd Tuesday of the month. For info call Slocan Valley Recreation, 250-226-0008.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!