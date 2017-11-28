Langham's Adventure Travel Series - CHINA, TIBET, NEPAL

Return to: 

Post date: 

November 28, 2017 - 5:30am
http://www.thelangham.ca

Langham's Adventure Travel Series - CHINA, TIBET, NEPAL: ON FOOT & BIKE. Saturday, Dec. 16, 7pm. Intrepid Kaslovian Dave McCormick presents videos exploring 2016 adventures in Asia. Donation at the door, a Langham fundraiser. www.thelangham.ca

Regular