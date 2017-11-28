JEWETT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Annual Turkey &amp; Ham Bingo Nigh

November 28, 2017 - 5:30am
carilive1971@gmail.com

JEWETT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Annual Turkey & Ham Bingo Night! Wednesday, Nov. 29, doors open at 5:30pm, bingo starts at 6pm. 10 games, bake sale and 50/50 draw. Need more info? Email carilive1971@gmail.com

