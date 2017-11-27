Classified Ads

November 27, 2017

PASS CREEK NEIGHBOURHOOD ASSOCIATION invites residents to Pass Creek Hall (1987 Pass Creek Rd), Wednesday, Dec. 6, 7:30pm. Learn about our ongoing programs and free hall rental. Stay for our AGM. Lynda, 250-365-4801; Bonnie, 250-365-6454.

