EcoSociety is hosting two movie screenings of Pretty Faces, the first ever all-fem
Photo Credit: Sarah Miles
Robin Dupont, participant in the 2017 Columbia Basin Culture Tour, fir
This festive floral making activity, is on the first Saturday of December in Nelso
Salmo paramedics Lana Bond and Amy Chris.
JEWETT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Annual Turkey & Ham Bingo Night! Wednesday, Nov. 29, doors open at 5:30pm, bingo starts at 6pm. 10 games, bake sale and 50/50 draw. Need more info? Email carilive1971@gmail.com
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!