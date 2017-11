AN EVENING OF MUSIC: Sunday, Nov. 26, 7pm at Nelson United Church, 602 Silica St, Nelson. Selkirk College Performers and the Heritage Harmony Barbershop Chorus present An Evening of Music as a fundraiser for Nelson United Church. Help support this historic community performance space and be entertained all at the same time! Tickets are $10 at Eddy Music, Nelson United Church office, 250-352-2822 or at the door.