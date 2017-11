TWIN RIVERS CHOIR PRESENTS CHRISTMAS DREAMS: A Night of Song, Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Castle Theatre, 185 Columbia Ave, Castlegar. Doors open 6:45pm, Show starts 7:30pm. Advance Tickets at Castlegar Realty & Mountain High Lighting: Adults, $15; Seniors, $10; Children & Students, $5. Concession & Wine Bar available. Donations for the Food Bank gratefully accepted. Director, Christina Nolan accompanied by Alicia Liszt.