November 14, 2017 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 226-6784
shuggym22@gmail.com

COFFEE HOUSE - CALL FOR PERFORMERS: The Whole School's 19th annual Blue Moon Coffee House, Saturday, Dec. 9, 6-11pm. Musicians interested in performing call Shuggy at 250-226-6784 or shuggym22@gmail.com. For more info 250-226-7737.

