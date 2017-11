EARLY MORNING PIECES with Terry Huva at the Langham Community Gallery, Kaslo. Friday opening Nov. 3, 7-9pm, running until Dec. 16. A resident of Procter, Terry does art before going to work. These are early morning pieces from this retrospective look at his work going back 15 years, showcasing his prolific and varied directions with paint, pencil, and pastel. All pieces are inspired by modern life, the Kootenays, her people and culture. www.thelangham.ca