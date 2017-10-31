AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR VISIT: Kootenay local, Luanne Arms

October 31, 2017 - 5:30am

AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR VISIT: Kootenay local, Luanne Armstrong, visits the Kaslo & District Public Library, Saturday, Nov. 18 at 4:30pm. Luanne will be reading from new works and speaking about the writing process. All are welcome to this free event.

