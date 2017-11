AUTHOR VISIT: Nakusp resident Sharon Montgomery visits the Kaslo & District Public Library Saturday, Nov. 4 at 4:30pm to present "The Trek" - her Grandfather Bob Baird's adventure, love, and impossible hardship-filled trek to the Klondike in the 1890s. The book is based on real events, as recorded in Bob's diary, passed down through Sharon's father. All are welcome to this free event.