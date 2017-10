LANGHAM GALLERY EXHIBITION OPENING: Friday, Nov. 3 at 7pm, 'GROUNDED' runs Nov. 3 to Dec. 17 with Nakusp artist, Debra Rushfeldt. She explores the ground of ordinary objects, like gardens, firewood, and reclaimed building materials, allowing the viewer to move outside the ordinary. Her drawings in charcoal are a direct process of charcoal pencil to paper, reflecting country living. Rushfeldt will give a short artist talk during the opening. www.thelangham.ca