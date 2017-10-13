Classified Ads

BALFOUR CHURCH GUILD Christmas Coffee Party, Craft & Bake Sale: Saturday, Nov. 4, 10am-12pm, Balfour Hall, Busk Rd, $3.50/door. Baking, Crafts, Artwork, Raffle & Door Prizes, White Elephant table, Oso Negro Coffee & morning goodies. See you there!

