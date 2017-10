PROCTER APPLE FEST: Saturday, Oct. 14, 11am-4pm. Join all the good folks in the Procter/Harrop area at the Procter Hall in celebration of the harvest season! Events include Burgers & Cider, vendors, cider press demonstration, artists & more. Contact gow.raeanne@yandex.com or 250-229-2279. Like us on Facebook, Procter Community Society.