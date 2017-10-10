KNOTWEED causes significant environmental and economic damage. Knotweed grows fast, and can quickly take over your garden. It's extensive root system can damage your foundation, driveway or septic system. Is Knotweed at your doorstep? If so, the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society (CKISS) is here to help. CKISS is hosting a free Knotweed presentation and Annual General Meeting on Oct. 21 from 1-3pm at the Nelson Chamber of Commerce building. The event is free however; registration is required as space is limited. Visit www.ckiss.ca to grab your spot!