BAKER STREET BLUES BAND ALL-AGES DANCE: Silverton Memorial Hall, Friday, Oct. 20. Known as the Kootenays premiere "rocking blues dance band" they guarantee to keep the dance floor jumping. This Kootenay tour will be promoting their new CD of original songs. Show time 7:30pm. Tickets at the door: Adults, $15; Youth and kids, $5. Co-sponsored by the Slocan Lake Gallery Society, with support from the BC Arts Council.