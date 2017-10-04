Classified Ads

Baker Street Blues Band all-ages dance is coming to Silverton Memorial Hall on Fri
Speed-coach Cate Baio
The Royal Canadian Legion Kaslo Branch 74 Ladies Auxiliary has acquired a Vimy Oak
The Rossland Council for Arts and Culture has an exciting series of performances l
The Castlegar Sunrise 2000 Rotary Club is proud to announce our new community even
THE POP-UP STORE WILL BE HAPPENING AGAIN this year in Castlegar, 277 Columbia Ave, starting Nov. 1. Looking for a few talented artists/artisans to join our group. Please contact Catherine, 250-365-6930.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!