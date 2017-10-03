Baker Street Blues Band all-ages dance is coming to Silverton Memorial Hall on Fri
Speed-coach Cate Baio
The Royal Canadian Legion Kaslo Branch 74 Ladies Auxiliary has acquired a Vimy Oak
The Rossland Council for Arts and Culture has an exciting series of performances l
The Castlegar Sunrise 2000 Rotary Club is proud to announce our new community even
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: Join us for crafts, stories, songs & more. Kaslo & District Public Library, Fridays, Oct. 6-Dec. 1, 10-11am. Free program for 3-5 year olds. Please preregister, 250-353-2942 or info@kaslo.bclibrary.ca
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!