October 3, 2017

250-353-2942
info@kaslo.bclibrary.ca

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: Join us for crafts, stories, songs & more. Kaslo & District Public Library, Fridays, Oct. 6-Dec. 1, 10-11am. Free program for 3-5 year olds. Please preregister, 250-353-2942 or info@kaslo.bclibrary.ca

