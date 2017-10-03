MEADOW CREEK COMMUNITY EVENT: Oct. 18 - Wednesday evening. The Hospice Society of North Kootenay Lake is offering a free public event. It can be very difficult to speak to others about our end-of-life concerns. "My Gift of Grace" is an interactive tool for gently beginning these conversations. In a small group setting we can begin to clarify our own personal values and move towards peace of mind and improving our quality of life. This is a great step towards making your own Advance Care Plan. Bring a friend or family member or come on your own. Online? Check out this enjoyable Gift of Grace three minute video: https://vimeo.com/165342966 This event is free, but you must email for details and to preregister. 250-353-2299 or hospice@kaslo.org