LANGHAM MEMORY & REFLECTION: 75th Anniversary of Japanese Canadian WWII Internment Gala Weekend October 5-8, Kaslo. Join us in commemorating, reflecting and celebrating the achievements of Japanese Canadians. A variety of programs are offered all evenings, with a film, 'SLEEPING TIGERS' - The Asahi Baseball Story, performances, a concert, theatrical play, JAPANESE PROBLEM, the TASAI Artist Collective, TAIKO drummers, FREYA, a Haiku Workshop, panel discussion, Saturday cultural activities for all ages, and a special service at St. Andrews United Church on Sunday. Call 250-353-2661 for a weekend pass, $50-$75 or evening tickets. Thursday Welcome Reception (Food, Haiku, Film) $10; Friday Gala Reception/Performance with honoured guests, $22; Saturday concert 'CERTIFIED MANGO' and reception, $20. Tickets available at Sunnyside Naturals & Willow Home Boutique. All other activities are by donation. Details www.thelangham.ca Facebook, www.facebook.com/thelangham/