KOOTENAY SENIORS FAIR: Monday, Oct. 2, 10am-3pm, Prestige Lakeside Resort, 701 Lakeside Dr, Nelson, BC. 30+ community services vendor tables; FREE fun activities like chair yoga, belly dance, and more; Hearing screening, foot care & other FREE medical services on site; Hourly prize draws; For info or help with transportation: seniorsproject@nelsoncares.ca, 250-352-6011 extn#23.