HAIKU IN THE MOUNTAINS, Thursday, Oct. 5, kicks off the 'Memory And Reflections' Langham's 75th Anniversary of Japanese Canadian Internment of WWII, on Thanksgiving weekend, Kaslo. This Japanese poetry writing workshop with Sean Arthur Joyce, (2-5pm instruction) includes an introduction to Haiku, with an optional evening Welcome Reception, with Japanese food, film and an opportunity to read your haiku. Cost is $35, to register call 250-353-2661 or email langham@netidea.com