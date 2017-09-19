3-FALL-FESTS-IN-1!

September 19, 2017

250-355-0055
kootenayfood.com

3-FALL-FESTS-IN-1! Slocan Park Community Fun Day, PRESS FEST & Pickle Palooza! Sunday, Sept. 24, 10am-4pm. Food, Vendors, Music, Kids Games, Canning Contest and Apple Pressing Service. INFO: kootenayfood.com, www.facebook.com/KootenayFood, info@kootenayfood.com, 250-355-0055, Slocan Park Hall, Hwy 6.

