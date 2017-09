PASS CREEK FALL FAIR: Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 23 & 24, 8am-5pm at the Pass Creek Exhibition Grounds. Watch live entertainment on stage, cheer on the lawnmower racers, check out all the exhibits that are competing for a whopping $1700 in cash prizes. This is a great place to show kids what rural living is all about, to become familiar with farm animals, big & small. Admission $5, kids under 6 are FREE! www.passcreekfair.com