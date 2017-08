PEE WEE ELLIS FUNK ASSEMBLY performs at Bloom, Nelson, Sept. 23! Pee Wee, founding member of the JB's, longtime saxophonist & cowriter with James Brown, has always & continues to be Van Morrison's saxophonist. Now in the U.K. (Florida born in 1941) This is a rare performance by legendary funk masters. Info & tickets: www.mountainthunderpresents.com