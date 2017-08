IT'S GARLIC TIME AGAIN! 25th Annual Hills Garlic Festival, Sunday, Sept. 10, 10am-5pm in New Denver at Centennial Park. Garlic, Produce, Crafts, Food. Live entertainment by Brisas del Palmar, Mountain Station, Motes and Oats, Freya & Flydini the Magician. CONTESTS: Heaviest Garlic Head, Biggest Clove, Best Garlic Braid, Best Garlic Poem. Admission $5, children 12 and under free. Absolutely NO DOGS please. www.hillsgarlicfest.ca