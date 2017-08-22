.303 BRITISH RIFLE HERITAGE MATCH: Barrett Creek Range,

August 22, 2017 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 229-5710

.303 BRITISH RIFLE HERITAGE MATCH: Barrett Creek Range, Sunday, Aug. 27, 9am, entry $25, Spectator's lunch $10. Public welcome. Hosted by Nelson District Rod & Gun Club, 250-229-5710.

